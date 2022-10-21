Dry weekend ahead with some clouds to start

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will fall through the 70s with a clear sky this evening. Winds will be south at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: It will be clear early with a few clouds late. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s with more dry conditions. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds will increase with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be gusty out of the south at 10-20 mph Lows will drop into the low 60s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Warmer with sun and a few clouds with highs in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 80s. Scattered showers and a few storms are likely Tuesday, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Highs will drop back into the 60s Wednesday with dry conditions behind the front. Highs will be back in the 70s Thursday and Friday with sun and some clouds.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

