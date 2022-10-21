Advertise with Us
Doctor shares tips for diabetes management

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of National Diabetes Month, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIDDK) is encouraging people to develop a diabetes self-care plan.

Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of NIDDK, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about steps those living with diabetes can take to improve their health.

Dr. Griffin also spoke about the importance of early management to prevent the disease progression.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

