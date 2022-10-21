Collierville family continues tradition with yard full of Halloween decorations

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - One Collierville family’s home is a Halloween destination for its artistic and revolving décor.

Every Halloween display that you can possibly think of is at the center of the home--nearly 20 pieces of decorations, and it takes three full weekends to set it all up.

“We are big kids at heart, " Steve and Karen Fitzgerald said. “We love Halloween. Absolutely love it if you can’t tell by the decorations.”

Halloween is a big deal for the Fitzgeralds and the neighbors love it.

“Kids know we are starting to work on the decorations,” Karen Fitzgerald said. “They get so excited. They are coming by more often, they are watching. Then when we get the treasure box out, like the very first day we put the treasure box out on the pirate ship, the kids were screaming down the street ‘it’s out, it’s out,’ and come running to the ship.”

From the treasure chest on the pirate ship, to Frankenstein, plus a 12-foot skeleton, these are a few of the latest additions to a 12-year Halloween tradition.

“You can come get on the ship,” Karen Fitzgerald said. “Have fun, bring your kids, take pictures and then there’s a surprise in the chest. Some people don’t know so that’s kind of the thing we tell people, don’t forget.”

It’s not just Halloween that the family goes all out for. Decorating for the family is more so a holiday tradition.

“Come back Christmas; come back Christmas and you will be surprised,” Steve Fitzgerald said. “We do Christmas, she does Valentine’s day, then we do Easter and then we do St Patrick’s Day. And then everything goes away. And then everything comes back out and starts back up during Halloween.”

The attraction is on Lawnwood Drive in Collierville.

The Fitzgeralds will start taking down decorations the first week of November and begin setting up for Christmas!

