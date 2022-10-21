City Watch issued for 11-year-old police say ran from home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for an 11-year-old boy they say ran away from home Thursday evening.

Police say Elijah Brown was last seen at his home on Corry Road, off Elvis Presley Boulevard, around 5:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing tan shorts with no shirt or shoes.

If you have seen Brown, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

