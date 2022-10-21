Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Charges dropped against man accused of pregnant woman’s murder

Family of Walgreens shooting victim hopeful that killer will be arrested
Family of Walgreens shooting victim hopeful that killer will be arrested(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The charges against a man who was accused of the 2020 murder of a pregnant woman in Cordova have been dropped.

Keierra McNeil, who was 32 years old and 6 months pregnant at the time of her death, was shot and killed at the Walgreens on Walnut Grove while sitting in her car.

McNeil’s family says Kevin McKinney was the father of the unborn child and continuously called to meet at Walgreens about co-parenting.

Investigators believed McKinney was the shooter, but according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, there isn’t enough evidence to proceed with the charges.

Memphis Police Department will continue to investigate the case.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ year-old old boat in low Miss. River water
First row- Shawn Wilson, Randal Case, William Vescovi. Second row- Donovan Stacks, Jason Talley
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home
(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Earnest Brown Jr.
Man sentenced to 19 years in prison for fatal 2020 crash
Drunk man attacks people at Walgreens
Drunk man allegedly attacks people at Walgreens

Latest News

Timothy Woodard
Bass Pro Shop employee accused of stealing cars, gun from valet parking
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee: Tennessee will not require COVID-19 vaccine in schools
Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA)
MATA to host community meeting as customers fear increase in fares
MATA
MATA to host community meeting as customers fear increase in fares