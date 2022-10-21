Bass Pro Shop employee accused of stealing cars, gun from valet parking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bass Pro Shop employee is in Shelby County jail facing theft charges.

Timothy Woodard, 24, is charged with two counts of theft of property and one count of burglary.

According to an affidavit, Woodard is accused of stealing a 40 caliber handgun from a vehicle on Oct. 18 and an AMG and Infiniti on Oct. 19.

The cars were allegedly stolen from valet parking, leading investigators to question Woodard.

He was taken into custody where he waived his rights and admitted to stealing the vehicles, the affidavit says. Woodard alleged he worked with several other Bass Pro Shop employees to steal the customers’ cars.

Woodard’s bond is set at $15,000.

