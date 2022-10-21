Advertise with Us
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A baby was accidentally burned at a Saltillo, Mississippi daycare on Wednesday.

Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney said the incident happened at Kid’s Landing Too daycare.

He said a 10-month-old was burned by scalding water while daycare workers used boiling water to clean bottles.

Paramedics were called and the child left in an ambulance. The child’s current condition is not known. The police chief said charges will not be filed.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating the incident, Director of Licensure Melissa Parker confirmed.

