Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

AP source: Pistons’ Rob Murphy on leave due to investigation

FILE - Rob Murphy, at the time Eastern Michigan coach, gestures during the second half of the...
FILE - Rob Murphy, at the time Eastern Michigan coach, gestures during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Buffalo on Jan. 4, 2019, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Murphy, assistant general manager of the Detroit Pistons, was put on leave due to an investigation, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night, Oct. 20, 2022, on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A person familiar with the situation said Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy was put on leave due to an investigation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

ESPN reported that Murphy is facing an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee.

Murphy was promoted to assistant general manager in June after serving as president and general manager of the G League’s Motor City Cruise.

The former Syracuse and Kent State assistant was Eastern Michigan’s basketball coach from 2011 to 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Miss. State football player dies at 19
Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
First row- Shawn Wilson, Randal Case, William Vescovi. Second row- Donovan Stacks, Jason Talley
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home

Latest News

FILE - A fisherman navigates past an inoperative oil drill on Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela,...
Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs
National Civil Rights Museum 2022 Freedom Award Honorees recognized for civil, human rights work
National Civil Rights Museum 2022 Freedom Award Honorees recognized for civil, human rights work
Road closed off after pedestrian hit near Munford High
Documentary on teen’s case seeks to change juvenile interrogation policy
Documentary on teen’s case seeks to change juvenile interrogation policy