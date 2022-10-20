Wynne football coach suspended

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The head football coach has been suspended at Wynne High School.

According to the Wynne School Superintendent’s Office, Van Paschal is suspended with pay.

The office said it could not comment further on what led to the suspension.

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore plans to release a statement in the future.

However, the school resource officer with the Wynne Police Department is looking into an incident involving the football coach. At this time it’s not criminal, but Chief Richard Dennis said that could change depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Assistant Coach Clark McBride will serve as interim coach until further notice.

Here’s the full statement from the Wynne School District.

“On October 19, 2022, Wynne School District Administration placed the high school football coach on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation concerning the football program. Assistant Coach Clark McBride will assume coaching responsibilities until further notice. Due to the employee protections afforded under Arkansas law, the District can have no further comment at this time.”

This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest details once we confirm it.

