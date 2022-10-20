Warming trend on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny with temperatures rising into the upper 60s this afternoon. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Highs will climb to the mid to upper 70s with more sunshine. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop into the 50s to near 60 Friday night with more dry conditions.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be warmer with sun and a few clouds with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry most of the day, but a chance of rain finally returns by Monday evening into Tuesday. A few storms are possible, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Highs will drop back into the 60s Wednesday with dry conditions behind the front.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.