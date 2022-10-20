Warming trend through the weekend & rain possible next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cool morning with most of the area below freezing, but we will have a 30 degree swing in temperatures this afternoon. With sunshine and a southwest wind, highs will climb into the upper 60s. It won’t be as cold tonight with lows in the mid 40s to 50 degrees.

TODAY: Sunny. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and lows in the mid 40s to 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: It will remain sunny and dry tomorrow, so temperatures will continue to climb. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows around 60 degrees.

THE WEEKEND: It will be warm this weekend with sunshine and temperatures above average. Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. A cold front will arrive Monday night into early Tuesday, which will bring showers to most of the area. Rain will likely end by the afternoon Tuesday. Behind the front, highs will dip into the mid 70s Tuesday and upper 60s Wednesday.

