Strickland hopes to keep professional sports teams in Memphis with $684M stadium renovations plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A great turnout for the Memphis Grizzlies’ home opener game Wednesday night. Thousands of fans packed FedExForum and the plaza for the game.

It comes after recent talks of stadium renovations here in Memphis.

Earlier this week, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland proposed a nearly $700 million plan to the Memphis City Council for renovations on four Memphis-area stadiums.

Strickland says the current FedExForum does not meet the standards of other NBA stadiums across the country, but he’s looking to change that.

The plan also includes renovations at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium where the Memphis Tigers play and AutoZone Park, the home of the Redbirds.

Strickland also wants to replace the Mid-South Coliseum in Midtown with a new soccer stadium for Memphis 901 FC.

“Liberty Park, like you said, a redone football stadium, a new soccer stadium, a new sports complex and the private development that’s going to go on there,” said Strickland. “Over a million people are coming just to the sports complex every year, so I mean, we’ll have all kinds of activity there, family fun. It will just be a great gathering place for Memphians.”

The total cost of the project would be $684 million.

Strickland is asking the state of Tennessee for $350 million to help with the costs.

He says his overall goal for this proposal is to keep professional teams here in Memphis and provide a better position to the University of Memphis when competing in conferences.

Strickland says these projects could also increase job availability, revenue and economic activity here in the city.

He’s projecting $21 million to be brought to the city over 15 years from operations and construction on these stadiums.

