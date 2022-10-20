SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five men were arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing a home on Humphrey Road in Cordova.

A witness noticed two unfamiliar cars in the driveway and observed four individuals moving around inside the residence on Sept. 25, said SCSO.

SCSO arrested Shawn Wilson, 42, Randal Case, 33, Jason Talley, 49, and Donovan Stacks, 27, and they were charged with aggravated burglary.

According to officers, this was not the first time this residence was broken into.

The victim stated he had various items stolen from his home in mid-June including appliances, electronics, jewelry, and checkbooks.

During a search warrant for Wilson’s RV, detectives located a Yamaha motorcycle and other miscellaneous items that were stolen from the victim, said officers.

According to SCSO, approximately $10,000 worth of property was recovered on the scene, and a warrant for Wilson for aggravated burglary and theft of property will be forthcoming.

SCSO said detectives obtained photos of the forged checks which showed the name “Andrew Vescovi” to be the recipient of 44 of them with a total amounting to $98,847.

Multiple checks and other items belonging to the victim were found in Vescovi’s truck during a search warrant, said the officers.

SCOS said the suspect admitted to writing checks and cashing them in Biloxi, and a trailer worth approximately $10,000 in Vescovi’s possession was recovered.

Suspect William Andrew Vescovi, 44, was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property $60,000-$250,000, Forgery $1,000 or less (10x), forgery $1,000-$2,500 (20x), and forgery $2,500-$10,000 (14x).

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.