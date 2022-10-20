Police search for suspect responsible for 2 drive-by shootings in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say is responsible for two drive-by shootings that took place minutes apart in Raleigh.

At 10 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to the first shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood.

Officers were told that a suspect fired several shots at a home on Gladstone Street while driving a newer-model, black Infiniti QX80 with a sunroof.

Police say that same suspect is also responsible for firing shots into a home on Spring Valley Drive a few minutes later.

Police have provided a photo and video of the car seen on surveillance footage before the shooting.

MPD asks that anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.