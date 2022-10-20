Nesbit man sentenced to prison for racist threats

NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - A man was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for making racist threats.

The United States Attorney’s Office of Northern District of Miss. said Aubrey Suzuki, 21, used an encrypted messaging platform with members of a white nationalist organization to make threats.

According to NDM, Suzuki made numerous statements about Nazi and white supremacist ideology and also stated, “Honestly I don’t want to be a normal person. I want to breathe revolution. I want to be in the middle of the boondocks with my mates killing n****** sp*** fa***** and blowing up the system.”

Agents learned that Suzuki was in the process of purchasing an AR-15 from an online dealer.

“The defendant, in this case, made credible threats to shoot members of various minority groups and then purchased a semi-automatic rifle. While all Americans enjoy a constitutional right to free speech, that right does not include a right to threaten or terrorize other individuals,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will vigorously prosecute such conduct, and the agents and prosecutors who worked to stop this potential mass shooting are to be commended.”

