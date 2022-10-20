Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope takes jaw-dropping image of ‘Pillars of Creation’

The James Webb Telescope’s near-infrared camera captured the Pillars of Creation in a way...
The James Webb Telescope’s near-infrared camera captured the Pillars of Creation in a way they’ve never seen before.(NASA/ESA/CSA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA’s Webb Telescope has captured a jaw-dropping image of the iconic Pillars of Creation.

This spectacular celestial formation is 6,500 lightyears away, where new stars are formed and was first imaged by the Hubble Telescope in 1995.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope made the Pillars of Creation famous with its first image in 1995,...
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope made the Pillars of Creation famous with its first image in 1995, but revisited the scene in 2014 to reveal a sharper, wider view in visible light, shown above at left. A new, near-infrared-light view from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, at right, helps us peer through more of the dust in this star-forming region.(NASA/ESA/CSA)

The James Webb Telescope’s near-infrared camera captured the Pillars of Creation in a way they’ve never seen before.

Although the arches and spires look solid, they are actually ever-changing, semi-transparent clouds of gas and dust.

NASA hopes that studying the Pillars of Creation will give them a better understanding of how stars are formed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Miss. State football player dies at 19
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared...
Netflix plans to roll out password-sharing crackdown in 2023
Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water

Latest News

The woman, who is an ICU nurse, checked out their injuries and took photos showing swollen...
GRAPHIC: Teens escape handcuffs, flee abusive home, official says
File photo of crime scene tape.
Memphis police investigating gas station robberies in Raleigh
A student wears a mask in a classroom in this file photo. The rise of COVID "Scrabble variants"...
Rise of COVID ‘Scrabble’ variants could bring winter surge
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma to execute man for 2002 killing of infant daughter