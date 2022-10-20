More awards for Vols after big win against Bama

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Turning to college football, the accolades are still rolling in for the Tennessee Vols after their big win vs Alabama last Saturday.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker is named the Co National Quarterback of the Week, along with Utah’s Cameron Rising by the Davey O’Brien Foundation.

Hooker directed the Vols’ thrilling 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide, throwing for a career-high 385 yards, and matching his career-best with five touchdown passes.

He also rushed 14 times for 56 yards to finish with 441 total yards.

All five of Hooker’s TD passes went to Junior Jalin Hyatt, whose efforts landed him on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List for the nation’s top Collegiate Wide Receiver.

Hyatt leads the nation with 10 receiving TD’s and tops the SEC with 595 receiving yards.

