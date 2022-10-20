Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Morant’s 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, center, grabs a rebound from New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein, right, as Grizzlies guard Ja Morant watches during overtime of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)(Nikki Boertman | AP)
By CLAY BAILEY
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while reserve Cam Reddish added 22 points, making 9 of 15 shots from the field. Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Grizzlies took a 115-112 lead on Tyus Jones’ 3-pointer with 47.7 seconds left. Evan Fournier had a chance to send the game into a second overtime, but his shot from the left corner was off the mark.

Reddish’s 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation sent the game into overtime tied at 108. Morant’s layup with less than a second left in regulation was disallowed when an offensive foul was called on the Grizzly’s guard.

Jalen Brunson had 15 points and nine assists in his regular-season debut for New York. Brunson was signed in free agency to help run the offense after the Knicks finished 11th in the Eastern Conference last season.

Memphis, meanwhile, is trying to replicate last season when it finished with the league’s second-best record. The Grizzlies were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by Golden State, the eventual NBA champions.

The Knicks trailed by as many as 19 in the third quarter but rallied to take the lead on Brunson’s reverse layup with 3:32 left in regulation.

