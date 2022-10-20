Miss. mom still searching for her son who went missing after Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WLBT) - Sixty-one people are confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian, but many more are still unaccounted for.

One Mississippi mother is worried, because she doesn’t know where her son is. He has not been seen since before the storm, reports WBBH.

He was last seen in Lee County, Florida.

“He moved over there about 9 months ago,” said Laura Dugas about her son, David Weaver, 37. The last time she heard from him was in July.

“He was in jail there, and he had texted us to keep us updated on what was going on with him,” she said. Since then, “he’s had no contact with us, which is strange...”

Not knowing if he is safe is taking a toll on their entire family and his three children.

“I mean, I am trying to imagine that he’s just out there, but I don’t know what is going on with him,” she said.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno says Weaver isn’t the only one still missing, saying, “Unfortunately, we still have people who are missing. We have three cases where people are missing. We haven’t located them.”

The sheriff says it’s difficult when there isn’t a permanent address to check.

“When someone is lost or missing and when there’s a homeless person, we don’t know if, one, God-forbid, they are hurt, or if they were injured in the storm, or if they heard word-of-mouth The storm is coming, and they leave,” he said.

That’s what Laura is hoping her son did.

“He went through Katrina with us [in Mississippi], and we actually worked during and after the hurricane to help people recover,” Laura said. “I’m hoping that he is using some of the knowledge that he learned then.”

She says will be in Fort Myers this weekend with her daughter to, hopefully, find her son.

