Memphis police investigating gas station robberies in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating two gas station robberies reported in Raleigh early Thursday.

The first happened around 2 a.m. at Circle K at 5075 Stage Rd. Investigators say an armed, masked man left the store with an undetermined amount of money.

Another robbery was reported at the BP Gas Station at 4010 Austin Peay.

Police did not release any suspect information regarding this investigation.

