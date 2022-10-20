Memphis mayor holds discussion on resources for Black-owned small businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Small business owners in under-served communities have a number of resources to help them grow into successful companies.

On Thursday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland sat down with the U.S. Small Business Administration and Operation HOPE to discuss those resources.

“My business has encountered and taken full advantage of the City of Memphis’ certification process, Operation HOPE’s 1MBB program and the SBA’s programs/trainings, and COVID recovery,” said Nicole Gates, owner of She-EO Unlimited. “Thanks to Operation HOPE, I completed their in-depth entrepreneur training program and even became Shopify certified.”

Mayor Strickland says one way he’s helped support Black-owned businesses in the Bluff City is by providing more contract opportunities to Black entrepreneurs.

“We had to do better contracting for services from the city government. When I took office, it was about 12% of contracts. We have basically doubled that amount,” Strickland said.

In February 2021, Operation HOPE and the City of Memphis teamed up for the One Million Black Business and Entrepreneur Initiative.

The two aim to support 500 Black-owned small businesses through the initiative by the end of Strickland’s term.

