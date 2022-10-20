Memphis Grizzlies fans happy to see team back in action with overtime win against NY Knicks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a nail-biter victory for the Memphis Grizzlies who were back in action for the regular season on Wednesday!

Folks in the Action News 5 newsroom were glued to the TV in the final minutes of Wednesday’s season opener with the New York Knicks — then whooping and hollering for the overtime win!

Grizzlies fans came from far and wide for the first game of the regular season and said they’re happy basketball in the Bluff City is back!

There was celebration outside and inside FedExForum as Memphians filled the arena, ready to cheer on the Grizzlies.

At the plaza party before the game, fans dressed to impress ready to watch the Grizzlies do what they do best.

“I wanted to bring him out and show him how the Grizz play,” said Larisha Moore, who took her son to his first Grizzlies game. “How the Grizz ball. Show up, show out.”

Fans like William Grant arrived early, confident the Grizzlies would walk away with a win.

“We gonna tear somebody up,” said Grant. “Gotta keep it clean for the camera but we’re here tonight and we’re ready!”

And others were just ready to see their favorite players after a long break.

“I look forward to seeing Ja Morant and everyone else,” said Cory Trent. “I think they’re going to be excellent tonight.”

Wednesday’s game was filled with BIG Memphis pride and Memphis music.

Memphis saxophonist Kirk Whalum played the National Anthem, Memphis rapper NLE Choppa performed during player introductions, and at halftime, fans heard from Memphians Project Pat and Big Boogie.

Seeing the Grizzlies take the court again means a lot, not just for Memphians but for fans from out of state, too.

Ryan Johnson and his son drove from South Carolina just to see their favorite player, Ja Morant.

“Ja is an inspiration for South Carolina,” said Ryan Johnson. “My son watches his videos, we used to see him in the gym years ago when he was a kid... he’s just a big inspiration to South Carolina.”

Win or lose, seeing basketball back in the Bluff City is a win for these fans and the City of Memphis.

Next up, the Grizzlies are taking on the Houston Rockets.

