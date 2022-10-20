Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man sentenced to 19 years in prison for fatal 2020 crash

Earnest Brown Jr.
Earnest Brown Jr.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a 2020 car crash that killed one and injured two, including a five-year-old boy.

Earnest Brown Jr., now 47, was found guilty of three counts of vehicular assault and seven counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

He was indicted in September 2021.

The accident happened on Aug. 15, 2020.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Brown was driving at a high rate of speed westbound on West Brooks Road when he disregarded a stop sign at Ford Road.

He crashed head-on into another car at the intersection, killing 24-year-old driver Kanisha Dandridge.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front seat passenger, 30-year-old Jordon Campbell, was transported to Methodist University Hospital in critical condition where he had to undergo emergency surgery.

A five-year-old boy sitting in the back seat of the victims’ car was transported in non-critical condition to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

Investigators say they found a crumpled 16-oz. beer can in the front seat floorboard of Brown’s vehicle.

He had a revoked driver’s license at the time of the crash.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
A rendering of the proposed Memphis 901 FC stadium, which would replace the Mid-South Coliseum
City unveils $684M plan to renovate sports stadiums, build new 901 FC home
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Miss. State football player dies at 19
Seth Rokitka (L) and Tristan Holland (R)
Suspect charged with DUI, manslaughter in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

Latest News

First row- Shawn Wilson, Randal Case, William Vescovi. Second row- Donovan Stacks, Jason Talley
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home
Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water
Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial
Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 19, 2022