Man sentenced to 19 years in prison for fatal 2020 crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a 2020 car crash that killed one and injured two, including a five-year-old boy.

Earnest Brown Jr., now 47, was found guilty of three counts of vehicular assault and seven counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

He was indicted in September 2021.

The accident happened on Aug. 15, 2020.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Brown was driving at a high rate of speed westbound on West Brooks Road when he disregarded a stop sign at Ford Road.

He crashed head-on into another car at the intersection, killing 24-year-old driver Kanisha Dandridge.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front seat passenger, 30-year-old Jordon Campbell, was transported to Methodist University Hospital in critical condition where he had to undergo emergency surgery.

A five-year-old boy sitting in the back seat of the victims’ car was transported in non-critical condition to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

Investigators say they found a crumpled 16-oz. beer can in the front seat floorboard of Brown’s vehicle.

He had a revoked driver’s license at the time of the crash.

