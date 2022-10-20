Advertise with Us
Man arrested for chasing a woman while wearing Halloween mask

Rashe France, 22
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in jail after being accused of chasing a woman down the street while wearing a Halloween mask.

Southaven police say that on Monday, Oct. 17, just before 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to a suspicious person call.

The caller said that a man wearing a white Halloween mask chased her down the street and only stopped when he saw her calling 911 from her cell phone.

While en route, the caller notified police that the suspect fled the scene in a white passenger car.

The caller told dispatch that her fiancé was following behind the car, heading east on Stateline Road from Tchulahoma Road.

Officers found both vehicles on Stateline Road just west of Getwell Road and pulled them over.

The driver of the white passenger car was later identified as 22-year-old Rashe Jamaal France. Police requested his driver’s license and to step out of the vehicle while officers did an investigation of the situation.

France told police he only had an ID.

Police then spoke with the complainant who said that as she was walking down Chaparral Lane, a man got out of a white car and started chasing her down the street.

She told police she began screaming in fear for her life and yelling out for help. She said when she reached the stop sign, the man stopped chasing her and began to laugh.

France denied the allegations and told police he never chased anyone.

While officers spoke with France, he said that he was sitting in the vehicle talking with a friend when he observed a woman walk by the car.

He said that he saw her get chased by someone wearing a white Halloween mask.

France said the person stopped running and took the mask off, throwing it on the ground as they walked away.

He said that he then got out of the car and picked the mask up, taking it back to the vehicle because it was a “cool Halloween mask.” France said he then drove off and observed a truck following him closely.

Police say that France denied ever being involved and said he had no idea why the truck was following him. France stated he was confused when they both got pulled over on Stateline Road.

France consented to a search of the car, stating he had nothing inside to hide.

Police say a white mask was found on the passenger side of the car matching the description given by the complainant.

France was then taken into custody. 

He was charged with assault -- physical fear, as well as traffic offenses. 

France was then transported to DeSoto County Jail.

