Man arrested after lobby shooting leads to hotel evacuation

Vontre Alexander Hubbard, 32.
Vontre Alexander Hubbard, 32.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday morning hotel guests were evacuated after police say a man fired several rounds of shots inside the lobby, critically injuring a man who was shot multiple times.

Vontre Alexander Hubbard, 32, is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm with the intent to commit a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say that on Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting at the Express Inn located at 2700 South Perkins Road.

While en route, officers learned from dispatch that the suspect was walking around the IHOP parking lot next door.

Officers detained Hubbard near the restaurant’s dumpster, where they also recovered a pistol.

When officers made the scene to the hotel lobby, they found a victim who was shot multiple times. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

A witness who knew Hubbard from local hotels was also in the lobby at the time and said that he was renewing his hotel room rental at the time of the shooting.

He told police that he and the victim were standing at the front desk when Hubbard approached the victim and an argument ensued.

He said Hubbard then fired multiple shots while he had a gun concealed in the front pocket of his pullover.

After the first round of shots, he pulled out his gun and fired several more.

The front desk manager said the person she knew as a man staying in Room 526 fired the shots, and later identified that man as Hubbard.

Police say security footage clearly shows Hubbard as the person responsible.

Hubbard was checked and found to be a convicted felon out of DeSoto County for the sale of cocaine.

He received a five-year sentence in 2015. Police say he also had a conviction for conspiracy to commit burglary with a five-year sentence in 2010.

Hubbard is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

