Josh Heupel in line for National Coach of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UT Head Coach Josh Heupel is added to the Bobby Dodd Foundation Mid-Season Watch List for National Coach of the Year.

Heupel’s team is unbeaten at 6 and 0, and ranked 3rd in the nation.

Tennessee next hosts UT Martin Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

