Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Josh Heupel in line for National Coach of the Year

Aberdeen native Josh Heupel talks about the excitement after his Tennessee Volunteers beat...
Aberdeen native Josh Heupel talks about the excitement after his Tennessee Volunteers beat Alabama
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UT Head Coach Josh Heupel is added to the Bobby Dodd Foundation Mid-Season Watch List for National Coach of the Year.  

Heupel’s team is unbeaten at 6 and 0, and ranked 3rd in the nation.

Tennessee next hosts UT Martin Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Miss. State football player dies at 19
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared...
Netflix plans to roll out password-sharing crackdown in 2023
Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water

Latest News

The calm before the storm.
More awards for Vols after big win against Bama
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Miss. State football player dies at 19
Memphis Tigers
Tigers kicker earns AAC top honor
The Vols rushed the field after the big win.
Vols light up the awards lap after Victory vs Alabama