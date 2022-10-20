Hospitality Hub opens, designed to shelter women healing from trauma

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub is now open in Memphis.

The facility is located at 590 Washington Avenue. The grand opening was held Thursday.

The city of Memphis says its the region’s first barrier-free emergency shelter for women designed to facilitate healing from trauma.

“The Hospitality Hub’s new campus is a barrier-free space,” Executive Director Kelcey Johnson said. “We have removed a lot of the barriers that prevent people from getting the help they need. Our guests don’t need to pay, show certain documents, or prove anything to us—our services are open to anyone who needs our help.”

The hub will work to give its members employment, identification support, transportation, COVID testing and vaccinations and long-term housing solutions.

The hub features a quiet room, family room, volunteer-run hair and nail salon and green spaces.

