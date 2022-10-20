High pressure bringing warming temperatures to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure along the Gulf Coast is generating a southerly flow and driving warmer air in the area as the week comes to a close. This pattern will remain through the weekend and be followed by a cold front that will bring rain and cooler temperatures for next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm, and breezy with high temperatures near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows again in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be cloudy with showers, high temperatures in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.