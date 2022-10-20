Drunk man allegdly attacks people at Walgreens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An intoxicated man allegedly attacked people at Walgreens on Main Street Downtown.

Charles Yates was arrested and charged with assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting official detention.

According to the affidavit, a Walgreens employee told police Yates refused to leave the store, made threats to him, and spat in his face.

There was a crowd of people recording the suspect when police arrived. Witnesses said Yates tried to fight several others, said police.

The affidavit states there was a struggle to arrest Yates, but after he was handcuffed, Yates tried to head-butt an officer, said police.

MPD says the suspect screamed and cursed at the paramedics until they felt it was unsafe to treat him.

Yates was taken to the med for treatment of minor injuries and later taken to 201 Poplar.

