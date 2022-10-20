Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Deputies fatally shoot armed barricade suspect in Oxford

Image: WHSV
Image: WHSV(WHSV)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly shooting involving an armed barricade suspect and Lafayette County deputies.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says around 11 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.

Before arriving on the scene, they learned a woman kept asking a man to give her the gun.

Once deputies arrived, the woman was standing outside and reportedly told them her two teenage children, 16 and 19, were barricaded inside their rooms, according to LCSO.

Deputies attempted to negotiate with the suspect. The suspect was asked to let the teens go and come outside without the gun.

Instead, LSCO says, the suspect pointed the gun at the deputies causing them to open fire.

The suspect died on the scene.

LSCO and MBI have not released any identifying information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Miss. State football player dies at 19
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
First row- Shawn Wilson, Randal Case, William Vescovi. Second row- Donovan Stacks, Jason Talley
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home
Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water

Latest News

File photo of crime scene tape.
Memphis police investigating gas station robberies in Raleigh
Vol fan celebrates being cancer free during Alabama game
East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory
Final hearing for lawsuit over 12,000 untested rape kits begins this week
Bottom Line
Bottom Line: Fabulous fall smoothies