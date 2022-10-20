Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Child hit by car, woman accused of child abuse

Woman accused of child abuse
Woman accused of child abuse(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a domestic situation on Bayliss Avenue on Wednesday.

Officers say Audrey Kimble attempted several times to run over her husband’s Ford Expedition with her SUV, striking it several times and causing damage to the Ford.

Their two-year-old son was in the front passenger seat unrestrained, said MPD.

Also, Kimble’s nine-year-old son was in the backseat of the SUV during the incident.

Kimble’s 12-year-old son tried to intervene outside the driver’s side door of her SUV.

The husband told police Kimble acknowledged the child’s presence, but continued to drive recklessly, said police.

According to the affidavit, the 12-year-old was taken to the hospital non-critical because he was struck by the SUV to his leg.

The two-year-old was taken to the hospital non-critical due to injuries from being unrestrained in the first seat, said police.

Audrey Kimble is charged with criminal attempt felony, aggravated assault, child abuse and neglect, vandalism of property over $1,000, and reckless endangerment.

