Child hit by car, woman accused of child abuse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a domestic situation on Bayliss Avenue on Wednesday.

Officers say Audrey Kimble attempted several times to run over her husband’s Ford Expedition with her SUV, striking it several times and causing damage to the Ford.

Their two-year-old son was in the front passenger seat unrestrained, said MPD.

Also, Kimble’s nine-year-old son was in the backseat of the SUV during the incident.

Kimble’s 12-year-old son tried to intervene outside the driver’s side door of her SUV.

The husband told police Kimble acknowledged the child’s presence, but continued to drive recklessly, said police.

According to the affidavit, the 12-year-old was taken to the hospital non-critical because he was struck by the SUV to his leg.

The two-year-old was taken to the hospital non-critical due to injuries from being unrestrained in the first seat, said police.

Audrey Kimble is charged with criminal attempt felony, aggravated assault, child abuse and neglect, vandalism of property over $1,000, and reckless endangerment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.