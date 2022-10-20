Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bobo slaying witness to plead guilty in federal weapons case

Jason Autry testifies
Jason Autry testifies
By ADRIAN SAINZ
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents show a convicted felon who was released from prison after his key trial testimony about the slaying of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo plans to plead guilty to weapons charges filed shortly after he was granted his freedom.

A federal judge has set a Nov. 22 hearing for Jason Autry, who was arrested in December 2020 after he tried to run away from a sheriff’s deputy in a rural field, where the deputy found a rifle.

An Oct. 4 court filing shows Autry had pleaded not guilty, but he has decided to change his plea to guilty.

Most Read

(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Miss. State football player dies at 19
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
First row- Shawn Wilson, Randal Case, William Vescovi. Second row- Donovan Stacks, Jason Talley
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home
Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water

Latest News

In Tennessee, the 14-day period of voting ahead of the Nov. 8 Election Day started Wednesday...
Early voting underway in Tennessee general election
Rep. Bennie Thompson
Congress probes Jackson water crisis as city and state spar
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) falls to the ice after colliding with Nashville Predators...
Marchment scores 2, Stars beat Predators 4-1
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, right, rushes past Washington Commanders defenders...
Derrick Henry, Titans win 3rd in row, 21-17 over Commanders