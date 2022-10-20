Audubon Park supporters sound off over city’s plans for renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-million dollar plan to renovate Audubon Park in Memphis is getting major backlash from neighbors.

The City has lofty goals for the long-neglected park in the heart of East Memphis. But members of a group calling itself “Saving Audubon Park” showed up in force to tell the City they think the plan stinks.

Memphians are passionate and protective of their parks, and while everyone agreed on the golf course at Audubon Park needs a facelift, they are not in favor of taking away park space to make the golf course bigger.

The standing-room-only meeting Wednesday night at Memphis Botanic Garden began with a mea culpa from City of Memphis officials.

“It’s very, very, very, very, very important to us at Memphis Parks to hear from you, to get your feedback,” Community Engagement Administrator Adrianna Moore said to the crowd. “And I also believe in transparency. We dropped the ball. We did. We dropped the ball.”

The City plans an $8 million remodel of Audubon Park, which includes expanding the golf course and adding a driving range. Parkgoers worry with the $40 million Leftwich Tennis Center already under construction in one corner of the park, there won’t be much greenspace left to enjoy.

“It’s like the Norman Rockwell of parks,” said one neighbor, “You have little Hispanic kids and Asian kids and Black kids and White kids, and they’re playing out there all the time in that field. You’re taking away the area where they’re playing.”

Another neighbor told city leaders, “I’m a huge golf fan, but I still can’t understand why you can’t work with what you’ve got?”

“We are people who love and utilize Audubon Park,” said Angela Link, with Saving Audubon Park, “and we are dedicated to preserving the green space for our kids, for our grandkids and for all the great-grandkids of all Memphians. This is the last natural space with a lake in East Memphis. And where’s the Pink Palace Crafts Fair going to go?”Director of Parks Nick Walker said the changes to the golf course and addition of a driving range will bring in more golfers, and even allow the City to host high school and college level golf events.

As he talked with the group, emotions ran high at times, even requiring Memphis City Councilman Chase Carlisle to intervene and calm the crowd. Carlisle, along with Councilmen Ford Canale and Frank Colvett Jr. were in attendance, listening to the concerns being voiced.

“The moment this became an idea,” said one homeowner, “there should have been public meetings for all the adjacent neighborhoods and for everyone affected by this.”

“This is the only golf course that’s had zero investment,” said Councilman Canale, “and this will certainly be a useable, walkable park for everyone. And I think the aesthetics will be pleasing to everyone and they’ll be glad we did it.”

Parks Director Walker said the final decision about the plan for Audubon Park rests mainly with him, and there’s not much time left to work on any changes. Walker said construction at Audubon Park is scheduled to start in November.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.