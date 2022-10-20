Animal advocates seek prosecution for Snapchat kitten killers

LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. (WMC) - An animal advocacy group is taking action to make sure two North Mississippi men accused of killing cats and filming it on social media will be prosecuted to the highest level.

Senior coordinator of In Defense of Animals, Doll Stanley, says she’s not done seeking justice for the kittens killed.

Her mission is to see the accused killers prosecuted.

“It’s a crime. It needs to be prosecuted,” Stanley said. “And if you look at statistics, even if you don’t, common sense, someone that cruel... what are they going to do to people?”

According to the Oxford Police Department, a grand jury indicted Carl Travis Jr. and Dontavious Smith with four counts of aggravated animal cruelty after police took a report in July of a video on social media depicting the killing and disfiguring of four kittens.

“It was horrific,” said Stanley. There’s no excuse for it.”

The nature of the crime is the reason why the non-profit hand-delivered nearly 17,000 signatures from animal advocates to LaFayette County Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Kilpatrick this week in show of support for the prosecution of the suspects.

“This is their role, their voices are heard when we deliver those signatures,” said Stanley.

Stanley said she hopes the signatures will be used in the sentencing process if the two men are found guilty.

“The bottom line is animal advocates in Mississippi are dedicated to making sure that animal cruelty is curbed,” said Stanley.

There has been no court date set by the Lafayette County circuit court for Travis Jr. at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.