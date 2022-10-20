Advertise with Us
200+ seized chickens have all been adopted from MAS

Memphis police have charged the homeowner with 232 counts of animal cruelty for the conditions...
Memphis police have charged the homeowner with 232 counts of animal cruelty for the conditions the chickens were found living in.(Memphis Animal Services)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) seized 232 chickens on Wednesday, and all of them have since been adopted.

MAS says it currently has 722 animals in its care, both onsite and in foster homes. The chickens briefly pushed the total close to 1,000.

“This is definitely the largest single impound that has occurred in my tenure here,” said MAS director Alexis Pugh.

There’s no word on who or how many people adopted the chickens.

MAS is open for animal adoption from noon until 4 p.m.

For information on hours, location, adoption process and fees, and how to foster, visit MAS’s website.

