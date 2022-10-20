Advertise with Us
18-year-old extradited back to Oxford, given $25K bond after fatal hit-and-run

Tristan Holland
Tristan Holland(Oxford Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Collierville teen charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run has been extradited back to Oxford.

Tristan Holland, 18, was arrested in Shelby County and is now back in Oxford to face charges there.

Holland is charged with accessory after the fact. He was given a $25,000 bond.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students were hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Oxford City Hall.

One student, 21-year-old Walker Fielder died and another, 20-year-old Blanche Williamson, remains in the hospital at Regional One.

Oxford police say Holland and the other suspect, 24-year-old Seth Rokitka, knew they injured someone but still left the scene without calling police.

Rokitka is facing charges of manslaughter and DUI.

