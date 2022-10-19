Advertise with Us
Where to go for early voting in Shelby Co.

Vote
Vote(MGN Graphics)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting starts Wednesday for the Shelby County Election Commission.

Abundant Grace Fellowship Church, Anointed Temple of Praise, Greater Middle Baptist Church, and White Station Church of Christ are a few locations among several on the list.

Click here to see the early voting locations and times.

