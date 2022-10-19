Where to go for early voting in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting starts Wednesday for the Shelby County Election Commission.

Abundant Grace Fellowship Church, Anointed Temple of Praise, Greater Middle Baptist Church, and White Station Church of Christ are a few locations among several on the list.

Click here to see the early voting locations and times.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.