Tigers men’s soccer plays to draw with ranked foe

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers men’s soccer team played its 3rd top 25 matchup this season, hosting the 12th-ranked Bison of Lipscomb.

The teams battled at the Tiger Track and Soccer Complex Park where Lipscomb comes in with a 10-1-1 record, and the U of M at 6-3-3. 

The Bison light the lamp first with a blast in the first half, 14th minute.

It stays that way for the majority of the match, but Memphis put on the pressure late. With time running out in the 89th minute and just 30 seconds left, Alberto Cruz finds the back of the net for the equalizer. Goal Memphis! 

This one ends in a draw, 1-1.

The U of M stays home for its next match, Saturday night at 7 p.m. vs FIU.

