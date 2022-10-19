Second round of P-EBT benefits released to Miss. public school children

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six days after the Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Human Services began releasing P-EBT benefits to over 92,000 children, the second round of benefits is being shelled out.

October 19, P-EBT benefits to over 275,000 children who were in grades PreK -12 and participated in the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-22 school year began distribution.

Families of students in PreK-12 who were eligible for the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-22 school year will receive a $391 one-time benefit for each child enrolled in the program.

Federal rules set these benefit amounts.

Only a limited number of cards may be printed and mailed each day, and state leaders say it will take approximately three weeks for the more than 275,000 cards to be distributed to eligible children.

Distribution of benefits to families of children eligible for SNAP under the age of will continue through the month of October.

All eligible children will be issued a new P-EBT card.

Families should check their mail closely for new cards arriving in the next few days.

Families may verify if their child is eligible for P-EBT by calling the P-EBT Call Center at 1-833-316-2423.

Parents can reach the call center through live chat on the MDHS P-EBT website or contact the call center at 1-833-316-2423, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.