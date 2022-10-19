Advertise with Us
School bus driver issued citation after crash in Cooper-Young area

(Source: Gray News/file)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school bus driver has been issued a citation for failing to yield at an intersection after a crash involving another car took place in the Cooper-Young area Wednesday morning.

At 9:15 a.m., police service technicians responded to the crash at Southern Avenue and Rozelle Street.

Police say there were children on the bus at the time of the incident, but no one on the bus was injured.

The bus driver received a citation for failure to yield at an intersection.

The driver of the other car was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

She received a citation for no driver’s license and financial responsibility.

