Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

One more frigid night ahead

By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain sunny but cool this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be west at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures rising into the upper 60s. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: Highs will climb to the mid 70s with more sunshine.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be warmer with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. A chance of rain finally returns by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
A rendering of the proposed Memphis 901 FC stadium, which would replace the Mid-South Coliseum
City unveils $684M plan to renovate sports stadiums, build new 901 FC home
Seth Rokitka (L) and Tristan Holland (R)
Suspect charged with DUI, manslaughter in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
Markeshia Stone, 33, a mother of four, was shot to death in her apartment this week.
16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her mom

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 10/19
WMC First Alert Weather
Chilly day ahead, but temperatures climb this weekend
Tuesday evening weather update
First Alert to another frosty morning and a warm up that will soon begin