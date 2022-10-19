One more frigid night ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain sunny but cool this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be west at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures rising into the upper 60s. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: Highs will climb to the mid 70s with more sunshine.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be warmer with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. A chance of rain finally returns by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

