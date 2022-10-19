Mother demands answers after her child wandered away from school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 5-year-old child was found wandering down the middle of a busy Memphis street when he should have been safe and supervised at school. A stranger stopped her car and rescued the little boy. And now his mother wants to know how school employees lost track of her child.

Josiah Rice is a kindergartner at Cordova Elementary. He’s supposed to go to a YMCA after-school program on campus to wait for his mom, Ariel Rice, to pick him up. But for reasons still under investigation, Josiah walked away from the school and into harm’s way on Monday.

”My son could have been kidnapped. He was almost hit by a car,” said Rice. “They’re telling me he slipped through the cracks. I don’t know how he slipped through the cracks, he’s been in that program since school started.”

Rice is a mom on a mission, demanding answers as to how Josiah wound up walking alone along a dangerous street when he should have been in after-school care. Rice said her heart sank when Memphis Police called her.

“I was shocked because I thought it was a prank. And then when I finally heard my son’s voice, of course, I was hysterical and I was crying,” said Rice, “I was just really, really upset. I just didn’t understand how that happened. And I was like if they have this son, where’s my other son?”

Josiah’s older brother, 11-year-old Isaiah, a fifth grader at Cordova Elementary, did make it to the after-school Y-program. But Josiah slipped away and took off on a scary journey for such a young man.

“No one can really explain to me just yet how he ended up walking out of the building and able to leave,” said Rice.

Josiah somehow made it across Sanga, and those familiar with Cordova know just how insane traffic can be on that road.

He was eventually spotted on OverCup Oaks Drive where cars whiz by at fast, fast speeds.

A kind-hearted driver noticed the kindergartner looking distressed, and pulled over to help him.

”The lady who called Memphis Police Department was the lady who actually was about to hit him,” said Rice, “She said he stepped off on the street. She said he was wandering back and forth. He had snot everywhere. He was crying. He was cold.”

“We are looking into your inquiry and will update you once we have more information.”

Ariel grateful that her child is o.k., is waiting for that information, too.” There are kidnappings every single day. People are snatching kids every day. Like, my son…I could be that parent on the news right now crying,” she said, “How could they allow this to happen? How could they allow this to happen? This is what they have jobs for. This is their job, to make sure that they educate our kids and to keep our kids safe. And they did not do that for me.”

Rice said she’s waiting to meet with the principal, the teacher’s assistant, and the YMCA folks who run the after-school program at Cordova Elementary.

She said she had hoped to meet with the principal Tuesday but was told she had previously scheduled appointments.

Late Tuesday night, MSCS followed up their previous email with the following statement:

“Student safety is our top priority at Memphis-Shelby County Schools. We are aware of the situation and will continue to work to ensure that all understand and follow our safety protocols.”

