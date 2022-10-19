Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Miss. State football player dies at 19

Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi.(MSU Athletics)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi State football player Samuel Westmoreland died at the age of 19.

Westmoreland is a graduate of Tupelo High School and was an industrial technology major in Starkville.

He played offensive line for the Bulldogs football team as a freshman.

“The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland,” Head Football Coach Mike Leach said. “Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time.”

The school did not disclose a cause of death, but said they are working with Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the Oktibbeha County Coroner’s Office, the MSU Division of Student Affairs, and the MSU Athletics Department to determine what happened.

The school adds that student counseling services are available 5 days a week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
A rendering of the proposed Memphis 901 FC stadium, which would replace the Mid-South Coliseum
City unveils $684M plan to renovate sports stadiums, build new 901 FC home
Seth Rokitka (L) and Tristan Holland (R)
Suspect charged with DUI, manslaughter in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
Markeshia Stone, 33, a mother of four, was shot to death in her apartment this week.
16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her mom

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Tigers kicker earns AAC top honor
The Vols rushed the field after the big win.
Vols light up the awards lap after Victory vs Alabama
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan (5) in action during the first half of an NCAA college...
Memphis blows double-digit lead for second straight week, falls to East Carolina
Memphis signs Penny Hardaway to 6-year extension