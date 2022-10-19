Man charged in pastor murder will face grand jury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge upheld the charges against the man accused of carjacking and killing Memphis pastor Rev. Autura Eason-Williams.

“Instead of running up the drive, he could have run down the street away from these people. But he didn’t,” said Judge Karen Massey.

Eduard Rodriguez Tabora is charged with murder during a robbery.

In court, Massey said Tabora had the chance to run away when Rev. Williams was killed.

A video of the murder was played during the preliminary hearing.

The case will go to a grand jury while Tabora is held on a $1 million bond.

Two 15-year-olds are also charged in this case.

