Man arrested after death of man in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man found dead in Binghampton.

Katron Crawford, 23, was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant.

Officers found a hoodie in Crawford’s possession that was identical to the suspect in the surveillance video, said police.

A surveillance video showed the suspect wearing a Tommy Hilfiger and leaving the scene in a Mitsubishi Outlander.

According to the affidavit, the driver confessed to driving the car and identified Katron Crawford as the person wearing the hoodie in the video.

The shooting took place on Mimosa Avenue Friday around 9:10 p.m.

The victim, Nepoleon Brooks, had a gunshot wound to his lower back and was pronounced dead on the scene at Chickasaw Apartments.

Crawford’s bond is set at $1 million.

