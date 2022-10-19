Lane closures and traffic shifts scheduled for I-55 and Crump Boulevard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews are gearing up for long-term lane closures and traffic shifts along Interstate 55.

Between Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21, crews will shift traffic each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Once complete, all I-55 north and southbound traffic will shift into the I-55 southbound lanes until the fall of 2023.

There will be one lane in each direction.

While traffic is shifted into the southbound lanes, the remaining portion of the Wisconsin Street bridge and pedestrian bridge will be demolished.

The following closures are still in place:

I-55 northbound exit ramp to EB Crump will be closed.

McLemore entrance ramp to I-55 northbound will be closed.

Wisconsin will remain closed.

Riverside Drive southbound will remain closed at Carolina Avenue.

Channel 3 ramps to and from Riverside Drive southbound will remain closed.

Riverside Drive southbound to I-55 NB ramp will remain closed.

Riverside Drive southbound to Crump Boulevard eastbound ramp will remain closed.

Crump Boulevard westbound ramp to I-55 southbound will remain closed.

Closure map (TDOT)

All work is weather permitting.

A detour will be posted for all closures.

