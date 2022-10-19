Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Lane closures and traffic shifts scheduled for I-55 and Crump Boulevard

(WAVE 3 News)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews are gearing up for long-term lane closures and traffic shifts along Interstate 55.

Between Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21, crews will shift traffic each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Once complete, all I-55 north and southbound traffic will shift into the I-55 southbound lanes until the fall of 2023.

There will be one lane in each direction.

While traffic is shifted into the southbound lanes, the remaining portion of the Wisconsin Street bridge and pedestrian bridge will be demolished.

The following closures are still in place:

  • I-55 northbound exit ramp to EB Crump will be closed.
  • McLemore entrance ramp to I-55 northbound will be closed.
  • Wisconsin will remain closed.
  • Riverside Drive southbound will remain closed at Carolina Avenue.
  • Channel 3 ramps to and from Riverside Drive southbound will remain closed.
  • Riverside Drive southbound to I-55 NB ramp will remain closed.
  • Riverside Drive southbound to Crump Boulevard eastbound ramp will remain closed.
  • Crump Boulevard westbound ramp to I-55 southbound will remain closed.
Closure map
Closure map(TDOT)

All work is weather permitting.

A detour will be posted for all closures.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
A rendering of the proposed Memphis 901 FC stadium, which would replace the Mid-South Coliseum
City unveils $684M plan to renovate sports stadiums, build new 901 FC home
Seth Rokitka (L) and Tristan Holland (R)
Suspect charged with DUI, manslaughter in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
Markeshia Stone, 33, a mother of four, was shot to death in her apartment this week.
16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her mom

Latest News

Car overturned
Vehicle overturned on I-40
The scene at Raines and Kirby
2 MPD officers relieved of duty after fatal crash
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation on Stateline Road
The scene of the crash.
Pole down, 3 in hospital after two-vehicle crash in Midtown