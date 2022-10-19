‘I thought I was next’: Witnesses take the stand against Ezekiel Kelly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Witnesses testified against the man charged in the deadly Mid-South shooting spree that killed three on Sept. 7 on Tuesday morning.

Ezekiel Kelly, now 20 years old, is facing a total of 27 charges in the case.

Kelly appeared before a Shelby County judge Tuesday morning.

The judge presiding over this case, Judge Karen Massey, issued arrest warrants when the witnesses did not show up to Kelly’s preliminary hearing on Sept. 27.

The hearing was rescheduled and those witnesses offered their testimonies on Tuesday.

Four witnesses say they believe Kelly killed DeWayne Tunstall, also known as “Sosa” on Sept. 7.

“This the craziest position I ever been in my life, sir,” said witness Mariko Web.

Another witness, Marcus Cash, says he was enraged the moment he says he saw Kelly shoot his friend and business partner.

“I didn’t have nothing to protect me, he was so close to me, I thought I was next,” Cash said.

Cash says the shooting was random and other witnesses said there was no fight or argument between Kelly and Tunstall before the shooting.

“I jumped down trying to see what’s going on, I get back up I ain’t see nobody behind me, I just seen Sosa laying there,” said witness Marquez Murrell. “That’s when I get in the car, try to pull off... I ain’t gone lie, I was so scared. I ain’t want to be out there no more.”

Witnesses said they were at Cash’s home for food when the shooting occurred.

Cash testified that Kelly bought two plates from him shortly before the shooting happened.

All four witnesses reported hearing shots from an automatic gun and scattering shortly after the shots rang out.

“I feared for my life, I was getting in the car... it was so dark... the shots just rang out,” Web said.

“I just see gunshots and I jumped in the car, try to pull off,” Murrell said.

Kelly’s defense attorney argued that the witnesses’ statements were inconsistent.

Based on Tuesday’s testimony, the judge decided there is enough evidence to send the case to the grand jury.

