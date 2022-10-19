Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Grizzlies set to open season at home against Knicks

By Sydney Hawkins, Action News 5 Staff and Doc Holliday
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Basketball season is here and the Memphis Grizzlies are back.

The team opens their season Wednesday night against the New York Knicks at FedExForum.

Grizz officials say there are just a couple hundred tickets left for sale with lower level and pinnacle level seats being completely sold out.

The party will be both inside and outside.

“We got Kirk Whalum doing the national anthem, then we got NLE Choppa,” Grizzlies Hype Man B.L.J. said. “It’s going to be epic. Project Pat, Big Boogie, then at 5:00, guess what’s happening? A plaza party!”

The game tips off at 6:30 p.m.

The team will be without star forward Jaren Jackson, Jr., who is still recovering from an offseason foot surgery. They will also be without Ziaire Williams, who has been ruled out, and likely without Dillon Brooks, who is doubtful.

If you can’t make it to the Grind House, the game will be featured on ESPN, one of the Grizzlies’ franchise-most 18 nationally-televised games.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
A rendering of the proposed Memphis 901 FC stadium, which would replace the Mid-South Coliseum
City unveils $684M plan to renovate sports stadiums, build new 901 FC home
Seth Rokitka (L) and Tristan Holland (R)
Suspect charged with DUI, manslaughter in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
Markeshia Stone, 33, a mother of four, was shot to death in her apartment this week.
16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her mom

Latest News

Early voting launches in Tennessee ahead of November election day
Early voting launches in Tennessee ahead of November election day
Grizzlies set to open season at home against Knicks
Grizzlies set to open season at home against Knicks
Early voting launches in Tennessee ahead of November election day
Grizzlies host Knicks to open 2022-23 season
Grizzlies host Knicks to open 2022-23 season