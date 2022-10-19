Grizzlies set to open season at home against Knicks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Basketball season is here and the Memphis Grizzlies are back.

The team opens their season Wednesday night against the New York Knicks at FedExForum.

Grizz officials say there are just a couple hundred tickets left for sale with lower level and pinnacle level seats being completely sold out.

The party will be both inside and outside.

“We got Kirk Whalum doing the national anthem, then we got NLE Choppa,” Grizzlies Hype Man B.L.J. said. “It’s going to be epic. Project Pat, Big Boogie, then at 5:00, guess what’s happening? A plaza party!”

The game tips off at 6:30 p.m.

The team will be without star forward Jaren Jackson, Jr., who is still recovering from an offseason foot surgery. They will also be without Ziaire Williams, who has been ruled out, and likely without Dillon Brooks, who is doubtful.

If you can’t make it to the Grind House, the game will be featured on ESPN, one of the Grizzlies’ franchise-most 18 nationally-televised games.

