Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 96-year-old Thomas Pharr’s funeral was Tuesday, but when his family tried to lay him to rest next to his wife of 63 years, they learned someone else had been buried there the same morning.

“Everybody is saying, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know,’” said Butch Pharr, Thomas Pharr’s son.

Now the family of the retired Memphis firefighter and WWII veteran wants answers.

“The blame or problem starts at the top, it don’t start at the very bottom. But nobody wants to take responsibility for anything that’s happened,” said Pharr.

It’s only been nine days since Thomas Pharr passed.

But ten minutes before he was to be buried, his family said they were taken aside and informed by Forest Hill East Cemetery employees that there was a mistake, and no burial would be happening.

Family pictures of Thomas Pharr.
Family pictures of Thomas Pharr.(The Pharr family)

“The wrong body was put in the grave and nobody checked or did anything behind it,” said Pharr. “They wait until 10 minutes after two, to tell you that there’s a body already and they’re in the grave.”

The Pharr family is now going to the Tennessee Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers to file a formal complaint.

“Bad enough that it happened, but it wouldn’t of been as bad to us if someone had of taken responsibility for what happened instead of trying to pass it off,” said Pharr.

The family said the cemetery is collecting paperwork from the health department to exhume the body and reaching out to the family of the person currently buried in Pharr’s plot.

All the Pharr family says they want is to bury their loved one.

“On the other family’s behalf and our behalf, this shouldn’t happen to anybody. I mean there’s really no closure until we know that he’s next to our mom,” said Janis McIntyre, Thomas Pharr’s daughter.

Action News 5 did reach out to Forest Hill East for comment but hasn’t heard back.

The Pharr family is told their father’s body is at the funeral home.

They’re planning to bury him for a second time Thursday.

