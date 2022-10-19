Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Early voting launches in Tennessee ahead of November election day

By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting starts Wednesday for the Shelby County Election Commission.

On the ballot in Tennessee, voters will find the race for governor, state senate, state house and representatives for the United States House.

There will also be four amendments on this year’s election for the state of Tennessee.

Amendment 1 will make it illegal for employers to require their employees to join a labor union as a condition for employment.

That’s a common practice in some industries like construction, transportation and some educational services.

State legislators and any people who support this amendment say they believe union membership should not be required to work.

The second amendment on the ballot will provide process and line of succession for the acting governor.

The third amendment will change a section of the current Tennessee Constitution regarding slavery.

In short, it currently reads slavery is prohibited except as punishment for those that are convicted of a crime.

Amendment 3 will remove the exception and make slavery prohibited all together if it passes.

Lastly, the 4th amendment on the ballot will also change a section of the Tennessee Constitution. It will allow ministers to become elected to the state legislature if it passes.

Abundant Grace Fellowship Church, Anointed Temple of Praise, Greater Middle Baptist Church, and White Station Church of Christ are a few locations where people can go to vote early.

Click here to see the early voting locations and times.

Election Day is November 8.

